FARMINGTON — Old South Church kicks off the fall concert series with five-piece Irish band, Connla, on Thursday, Sept. 5. The multi-award winning, highly acclaimed, youthful and energetic band recently took the stage by storm at the Milwaukee Irish Festival.

Hailing from the Northern Ireland cities of Armagh and Derry, the band, is made up of Ciara McCafferty, vocals; Ciaran Carlin, flute/whistles; Paul Starrett, guitar; Emer Mallon, harp; and Conor Mallon, Uilleann pipes/whistles.

The group is a full mix of musical knowledge, training and performance experience unheard of in a group this young. All are close friends and/or family who go way back together in the northern musical scene. Each has won several performance awards. The resulting music is satisfyingly complex, yet directly and easily accessible. This is that rare group that is musically attractive to the experienced trad purist, as well as the music fan who knows nothing of the music. There is the mix in all of their music of great lift to the music and deep insights in the songs, all coupled with top musicianship and taste.

Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, is at 235 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a jam session kicks off at 6:15 with the concert to follow at 7 p.m. Admission is adults, $15; students, $5 to $10 (college students need a current ID). Refreshments will be available by donation during the jam session and intermission.

