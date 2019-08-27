FARMINGTON – Hope Beverly Fournier, “Bev”, 87, of Jay passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2019 at Orchard Park in Farmington with family members by her side. She was born in Wilton, Sept. 16, 1931, the daughter of Richard B. and Josie (Kenney) Dunfey.

After her marriage to the late Maurice G. Fournier on March 11, 1950 they moved to the University of Maine Campus in Orono. They returned to Livermore Falls in 1953 and built a home in Jay in 1955 where she lived for 60 years. Hope was a graduate of Livermore Falls High School. She was a loving housewife and devoted mother who was involved in a great number of community and church activities. As her children were involved, she became active in Girl Scouts, Well-Baby Clinics, and Blood Drives. She was a volunteer with the Cambodian refugee program, served as secretary of the Spruce Mountain Ski Club and was a member of the board of directors.

She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Parish and served the parish as a C.C.D. teacher, Eucharistic minister, volunteer and loved to sing in the choir. She took C.R.F. courses through the parish and was coordinator of the Widows Group, Vice Regent of the Daughters of Isabella, and member of the Holy Cross Cemetery Committee. She loved her church and was actively involved with decorating the church for sacred holidays. Hope was named parishioner of the year at St. Rose of Lima.

Hope loved camping and canoeing with her family and her travels took her to Canada, Montana, Lake Tahoe and she enjoyed a drive cross country with her son Michael. She made a much anticipated pilgrimage to the Holy Land and Rome as well as a trip to Ireland with her travel agent daughter, Christine. Although Hope married into a French family she was very proud of her Irish heritage. She loved everything Irish.

Hope is survived by two sons, Michael G. Fournier and wife, Jean of Truckee, Calif. and Timothy D. Fournier and wife, Suzanne of Livermore Falls, four daughters, Christine M. Faria and husband, Paul of Pittsfield, Colleen A. Levesque and husband, Don of Windham, Celestine H. Fournier of Truckee, Calif., and Frances A. Simoneau and husband, Tim of Jay. She is survived by 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, Richard Dunfey and Josie Dunfey Chaney; her beloved husband, Maurice G. Fournier who died Oct. 6, 1977; a baby daughter, Catherine Anne who died April 3, 1953, her teenage daughter, Cynthia Jeanne who died Aug. 30, 1978; also her sister, Madeline (Dunfey) Laplante.

The family would like to thank the staff or Orchard Park for their excellent care and compassion for Hope and her family. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, September 9 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, August 8 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Daughters of Isabella will meet at the funeral home at 5:30 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made in Hope’s memory to

Orchard Park Rehab

and Living Center,

Activities Fund

107 Orchard Street

Farmington, ME 04938

