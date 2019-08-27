Born: 1985
Auburn.Maine-Ryan S. Letourneau, 34, passed away August
20, 2019.
He was born in Lewiston on April 25, 1985. He was formerly a
longtime resident of Maine and recently was a resident of St.
Augustine, Florida.
Ryan was educated in local schools. He was a skilled builder
and took pride in his work. He worked as a painter and carpenter.
He was the father to two beautiful sons, Jayden and Giovanni,
who he cherished dearly. In his spare-time, Ryan loved the
ocean, playing pool, fishing ,water skiing at the family camp or
playing a good prank on friends and family.
Ryan was working hard to improve his life and wanted everyone
to love themselves and to be happy. He is now in eternal peace
and eternal shelter that only God can provide. He is safe now and
his memory will be cherished forever.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Steve Letourneau and Anna
Bouchard Letourneau: his sons Jayden and Giovanni; brother
Nicholas Letourneau; fiance Jess Underwood; maternal
grandmother, Gloria Biron; paternal grandparents Jacqueline and
Richard Camire and Ray and .Darlene Letourneau; and best
friend Jen Johnson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was
pre-decreased by is maternal grandfather Roland “Lou” Biron.
An informal service will be held privately at a later date.
