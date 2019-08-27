Born: 1985

Auburn.Maine-Ryan S. Letourneau, 34, passed away August

20, 2019.

He was born in Lewiston on April 25, 1985. He was formerly a

longtime resident of Maine and recently was a resident of St.

Augustine, Florida.

Ryan was educated in local schools. He was a skilled builder

and took pride in his work. He worked as a painter and carpenter.

He was the father to two beautiful sons, Jayden and Giovanni,

who he cherished dearly. In his spare-time, Ryan loved the

ocean, playing pool, fishing ,water skiing at the family camp or

playing a good prank on friends and family.

Ryan was working hard to improve his life and wanted everyone

to love themselves and to be happy. He is now in eternal peace

and eternal shelter that only God can provide. He is safe now and

his memory will be cherished forever.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Steve Letourneau and Anna

Bouchard Letourneau: his sons Jayden and Giovanni; brother

Nicholas Letourneau; fiance Jess Underwood; maternal

grandmother, Gloria Biron; paternal grandparents Jacqueline and

Richard Camire and Ray and .Darlene Letourneau; and best

friend Jen Johnson and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was

pre-decreased by is maternal grandfather Roland “Lou” Biron.

An informal service will be held privately at a later date.

