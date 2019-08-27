RUMFORD — Oxford County Mental Health Services, with offices in Rumford and South Paris, was recently named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine.

The statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 100 companies in three categories: small, 15-49 U.S. employees; medium, 50-249 U.S. employees; and large, 250-plus+ U.S. employees.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Maine and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Oxford County Mental Health Services will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in Maine awards ceremony Oct. 2, and will be listed in a special publication by Mainebiz. The final rankings will be announced at the event.

