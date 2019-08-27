Arrests

Androscoggin County

• James Smith, 31, of Florida, on probation revocation and an outstanding warrant for domestic violence assault, 8:01 p.m. Monday in Auburn.

Lewiston

• Michael Alexander, 63, of Turner, on a charge of violating conditions of release and an outstanding warrant for violating bail conditions, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at 37 Park St.

• Nickalas Graham, 18, of South China, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston Police Department.

• Michael Doyle, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 4 p.m. Tuesday at 308 Bates St.

• Dante Hendricks, 33, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating without a license, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at 124 Horton St.

Accidents

Auburn

• Vehicles driven by Melissa M. Emond, 45, of Oxford and Jamie A. Pratt, 58, of Auburn collided at 2:41 p.m. Friday on Court Street. The 2015 Chevrolet driven by Emond and owned by Advance Auto Parts in Auburn received minor damage and the 2017 Subaru owned by Pratt received functional damage.

• Tyler R. Cousens, 29, of Westbrook was driving south at 6:44 p.m. Saturday on Washington Street when he became distracted after dropping his cellphone and struck the back of a vehicle driven by Zackary P. Jewell, 35, of Alexandria, New Hampshire, who was stopped at a traffic light. The 2016 Subaru owned by Cousens was towed and the 2018 Dodge owned by Jewell received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Samantha L. Proctor, 26, of Auburn struck the back of a vehicle driven by Victoria A. Meisner, 64, of Bethel at 1:54 p.m. Sunday while Meisner was stopped in the parking lot of Petco on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2008 Kia driven by Proctor was towed and the 2009 Toyota owned by Meisner received functional damage.

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Linda Wheeler, 71, of Bowdoin and Marc T. Croteau, 63, of Auburn collided at 9:49 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant and Stevens streets. The 1999 Dodge owned by Wheeler received minor damage and the 2019 Honda owned by Croteau received functional damage.

