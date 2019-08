Androscoggin County

• Benjamin Bailey, 40, of Greene, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:44 a.m. Sunday at 40 Pleasant St. in Auburn.

Auburn

• Steven Webster, 42, of Auburn, on a probation hold, 9:25 p.m. Saturday at 1252 Hotel Rd.

• Cathy Mulligan, 52, of Auburn, on three outstanding warrants for unpaid fines and fees, 9:26 p.m. Saturday at 1252 Hotel Rd.

• Jennifer Tetmeyer, 35, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for operating a vehicle without a license and failure to appear, 9:58 p.m. Saturday on South Main Street.

• Gary Sharp, 39, of Oxford, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:51 p.m. Saturday on Union Street.

• Patrick Crocker, 54, transient, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:13 p.m. Sunday on Longley Road.

Lewiston

• Corey Oulton, 28, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of violation of bail conditions, 2:07 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Malo Street and East Avenue.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: