BETHEL—On Monday the SAD 44 School Board elected a new chairman – a young man who graduated from Telstar High School in 2016.

In a generational change, John Walker of Bethel defeated incumbent Marcel Polak of Woodstock 8-6.

Walker is going into his third year on the board, and last year was the chairman of the board’s Facilities Committee. Board policy requires that candidates for board chair have served as chair of a committee or as vice president or vice president pro tempore of the School Board.

In remarks before the vote, Walker said he would like to see the board go in a “new and younger direction.” He added, “I grew up in the district and it means a lot to me.”

Polak said before the vote that he wanted to continue work on recent goals he had helped the board develop, among them improving communication with local community groups that have connected students to opportunities to make use of natural resources

, career, health and other resources for their benefit.

In other election of officers, Director Bonnie Largess of Newry was voted vice chairman and Carol Everett of Bethel vice president pro tempore.

