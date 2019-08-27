TURNER — “Music for Mavis” Tuesdays at the Gazebo will host the Cobblestones at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. An energetic group of experienced musicians, they will entertain with a blend of musicianship and fun. The Gazebo is located at 96 Mathew’s Way beside the Turner Public Library.

The Cobblestones are a highly polished and professional band offering acoustic rock, Americana and contemporary folk music, originals and covers. They play a flexible set list that can satisfy a small, intimate gathering or create a party atmosphere for dancing. The musicians include Carolyn Costanzi, vocals; Michael J. Plourde, guitar, vocals; Ken Lloyd, bass; Danielle Tran, piano, vocals; and Mark Plourde, percussion.

Suggested donation is $10. For more information, call 207-754-0954.

