PARIS — Celebration Barn Theater will present The Wondertwins’ “To Hip Hop with Love” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

Identical twins Billy and Bobby McClain are the award-winning dance duo The Wondertwins. Combining mime, vaudeville, robot, tap and hip-hop, they create a distinctive, kaleidoscopic style all their own.

The Wondertwins are winners of the Pioneers of Dance Award and six-time winners of Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater. Over the course of their professional dance career that began at age 10, they’ve worked with the likes of legendary dancer-choreographer Maurice Hines, Bobby Brown, New Kids on the Block and some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Executive Director Judith Jamison called The Wondertwins “absolutely beautiful, strong, powerful, and electric … made for Broadway.” Hines said they “dance in the same spirit as the great brothers of dance before them.”

Tickets to The Wondertwins’ “To Hip Hop with Love” at 7:30 p.m. are available for $16, adults; $14, seniors; and $8, kids. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

