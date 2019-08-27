LEWISTON — LA Arts will present Art Walk LA on Friday, Aug. 30, featuring artists and artisans at more than 20 locations along the downtown Lewiston-Auburn walk route, plus kids’ activities in Dufresne Plaza.

Among the highlights:

• Water-themed art show at Bear Bones Beer, 43 Lisbon St. Beer is 90 to 95 % water. Lake Auburn Watershed Protection Commission (LAWPC) and Bear Bones Bear partnered to curate a water-themed art show that celebrates the importance of this vital resource. Brewery visitors have been voting all month for their favorite work by submitting L-A artists. The winning artist will receive a $50 gift certificate, courtesy of LAWPC;

• Midcoast Orchestra trio at LA Arts, 221 Lisbon St. In the LA Arts Gallery, hear Joplin and Gershwin music performed by Midcoast Orchestra trio Mary Hunter, violin; Ray Libby, clarinet; and Patsy Dickinson, cello;

• Sylvain’s Acadian Aces free concert, Dufresne Plaza. Cajun two-steps, waltzes and more with vocalist and guitarist Robert Sylvain, charismatic fiddler Hawk Kallweit and accordion ace Junior Stevens; and

• Married with Chitlins free concert, Festival Plaza, Auburn. Acoustic duo Liz and Chris Lannon perform traditional American music and Celtic reels and jigs.

Art Walk LA happens from 5 to 8 p.m. on the final Friday of each month from May through October. Artists, artisans and performers and volunteers are encouraged to participate by registering at http://www.laarts.org/artwalk/register/. For a map and full list of venues and artists, visit www.laarts.org/artwalk/.

