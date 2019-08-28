St. Dom’s Beer & Beef Cornhole Tournament

AUBURN — The St. Dominic Academy Booster Club will hold the St. Dom’s Beer & Beef Cornhole Tournament at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Auburn campus, 121 Gracelawn Road.

Food will be available and bartending staff from Pedro O’Hara’s will be present. DJ Will Cobb will provide music and there will be raffles.

There will be pro and amateur brackets at the tournament and cash prizes for the top three finishers in both categories range from $50 to $300. Tickets are $35 a person through Sunday, Sept. 1, when admission becomes $40. To purchase tickets, stop by the main office at the Auburn campus, call 207-782-6911, or visit https://saintdominic.aware3.net/form/gbMUqv9.

All proceeds will benefit the All Saints Booster Club, which helps fund extracurricular activities.

This is the second year of the tournament and all are invited to attend. For more information, call 207-782-6911. Tours for prospective families are offered upon request.

Volunteers sought for recycling committee

LEWISTON — Mayor Kristen Cloutier is seeking interested citizen volunteers to serve as members of the city’s newly formed Recycling and Waste Reduction Committee. Lewiston residents who are interested in applying can contact the City Clerk’s Department to complete a committee volunteer application.

Application forms are also available at www.lewistonmaine.gov. The deadline to submit applications is by noon Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Residents should contact the City Clerk’s Department at 207-513-3124 for more information. Completed applications shall be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Warriors club director to address Rotary

LEWISTON — Retired Army veteran Christy Gardner will discuss “Perseverance” at an A-L Rotary Club breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Governor’s Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St.

Gardner is director of the New England Warriors hockey club and recently partnered with Central Maine Adaptive Sports to bring civilian sled hockey and track programs to Maine. She also helps train future service dogs. Gardner will have her service dog, Moxie, and most likely the current puppy she has in training, Lucky Tim.

Cost for breakfast is $12.

Fall College Transition Program class offered

LEWISTON — A new fall College Transition Program class from Lewiston Adult Education will provide advice and encouragement for people looking to go back to college.

Kassie Schmidt, who took the class through Lewiston Adult Education before going to Central Maine Community College, will co-teach “College Success Skills” with College Transition Program Coordinator Amy Hatch. Hatch has invited Schmidt back to her classes to talk about juggling responsibilities as a parent and college student.

Schmidt will start graduate school classes this fall to get a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Maine. She and Hatch will teach “College Success Skills” on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the B Street Community Center, 57 Birch St.

Register for the class on the Lewiston Adult Education website, www.lewiston.maineadulted.org.

Anyone who wants to prepare more for college can also sign up for the new fall session of the College Transition Program. It will start on Sept. 10 at Lewiston Adult Education’s suite at the B Street Community Center.

The free program reviews reading, writing and math skills in a college-style setting. It will include an expanded focus on time management as well as finding and applying for scholarships. The 14-week session will have Tuesday and Thursday morning classes. Students will visit the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College and Central Maine Community College during the semester.

Call Lewiston Adult Education at 207-795-4141, or email Hatch at [email protected], for more information.

SAD 52 Community Education Open House

TURNER — A SAD 52 Adult & Community Education Open House will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Turner Adult Learning Center. Explore academics, job training and career opportunities. Call 207-225-1010 for more information.

Retired educators to hear speaker from AARP

AUBURN — Androscoggin Retired Educators will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Lotus Restaurant, Center Street. The cost of the meal is $8.91. A large buffet includes Chinese and American dishes. The speaker will be Joseph Els of AARP. Members are collecting nonperishable food or money to be given to a local food pantry.

All retired educators are welcome. For newly retired educators who may wish to join, AREA dues are payable in September. Dues are $10 for educators and $6 for spouse or significant other, and free for honorary members (those 85 years old and older).

Reservations must be made by Wednesday, Sept. 4. Send dues and reservations to Gina Fuller, 36 Elliott Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240. Call her at 207-783-9091 for details.

Sabattus Seniors to meet, have meal

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Maxwell-Gill Hall.

The meal will be spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad and desserts for $7. Call Pauline at 207-375-4037 by Aug. 29 for reservations or cancellations.

There are a few seats available for a day trip to Foxwoods on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Call for information at 207-375-6588.

Lewiston Bridge Club to play

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bridge Club plays at 9 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the Seniors’ Room at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

A partner is always guaranteed and all bridge players are welcomed.

For more information, call 207-754-1431.

Food pantry seeks donations

AUBURN — The High Street Congregational Church Food Pantry has ongoing needs for the following items: peanut butter, canned vegetables, soup, canned pasta, canned meats, canned fruit, dry cereal, baking items, soup, crackers and toilet paper.

Auburn United Methodist Church collects items for the pantry. Donations may be brought to 439 Park Ave.

For more information, donate by calling 207-782-3972.

