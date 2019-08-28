PARIS — A Brownfield man has been charged with gross sexual assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and criminal restraint in connection with the alleged abuse of a woman in Brownfield between March and July of this year.

Gerald Geisinger, 34, was arrested Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed by Lt. Justin M. Brown of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, on one occasion Geisinger strangled the alleged victim.

Gross sexual assault is a Class A crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Aggravated assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and domestic violence assault and criminal restraint are Class D misdemeanors.

Geisinger is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Paris District Court on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

