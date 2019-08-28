A York County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled a teenager from a burning pickup truck after it crashed into a tree Tuesday evening in Waterboro.

Dylan Tardif, 17, of North Waterboro was transported by Life Flight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was receiving treatment for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, Sheriff William L. King said in a news release Wednesday.

Deputy Kevin Collins was traveling on New Dam Road in Waterboro around 9:15 p.m. when he passed a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction that was traveling at a high rate of speed, King said.

Collins activated his blue lights, made a turn and followed other traffic along New Dam Road for about a half mile until he came to upon several motorists who had pulled over where Tardif’s 2009 Chevrolet pickup had left the road and crashed into a tree. Collins got out of his cruiser and pulled Tardif from the truck, which had caught fire.

King said that Tardif was alone in the truck when it crashed. The road had to be closed for more than two hours.

