NORWAY — International Overdose Awareness Day is Saturday, Aug. 31. On this day, communities across the country remember the lives lost to substance use.

While Overdose Awareness Day is a time to remember those lost, September is a time for not only remembrance but celebrating those who are in recovery as September is National Recovery Month. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has been sponsoring National Recovery Month for the last 30 years. The theme this year is “Join the Voices of Recovery: Together We Are Stronger.”

The Western Maine Addiction Recovery Initiative is open to those who would like to change the perception of substance use disorder in Oxford County, reducing the stigma that surrounds the disease and spreading the message of hope through education and advocacy. WMARI organizes events like the annual Recovery Rally, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at Longley Square, 413 Main St., where supporters will gather for a march.

Signs to carry during the march will be provided and free T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. At 11:30 a.m., the march will begin to Moore Park in South Paris where there will be free food, music and speakers. Police escorts will accompany the march.

Those unable to join the march can gather at Moore Park at 12:30 p.m. when the speakers will share personal stories about how their lives have been impacted by addiction, loss and recovery. After the speakers, there will be lawn games and a social time to celebrate recovery.

In an effort to have people from across Oxford County join the march, transportation will be provided from Fryeburg and Mexico. For more information, visit WMARI’s website at www.wmari.org or email [email protected]

