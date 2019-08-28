Ryan T. Schmitt, 20, Worcester, Mass., marijuana, under 21 years of age on Dec. 8, 2018, offense committed fined $350.

Derek F. Mondville, 19, Casco, violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 29, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Edward C. Bailey III, 24, Coventry, R.I., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 29, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Jamie McCabe, 21, Farmington, enter or cause a projectile to enter place illegally on Nov. 22, 2018, dismissed.

Jared McCabe, 19, Farmington, enter or cause a projectile to enter place illegally on Nov. 22, 2018, dismissed.

Robert Ladd, 18, Farmington, placing camera or equipment on private property on Dec. 21, 2018, offense committed fined $150.

Patrick J. Dunn, 31, Columbia, Conn., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 31, 2018, by default, fined $100.

David A. Oakes, 36, Holden, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 31, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Johnathan W. Fabb, 47, Mattituck, N.Y., operating snowmobile on public road on Dec. 30, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Michael R. LeClerc, 44, Troy, N.H., failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 30, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Ryan A. Simmons, 20, Friendship, failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 30, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Nathan M. Emerson, 18, Friendship, failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 30, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Tyler A. Emerson, 21, Friendship, failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 30, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Milton M. Merchant, 34, Jonesport, failure to provide and display registration on Jan. 26, by default, fined $100.

Christopher P. Dwyer, 42, Lisbon, Conn., failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 31, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Daniel Banville, 31, Wilton, violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 1, by default, fined $100.

Dennis R. Cataldo, 50, Lynnfield, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 29, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Devin G. Plante, 24, Hudson, N.H., violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, offense committed fined $100.

Kevin Ogg, 37, McCutchenville, Ohio, violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, offense committed fined $100.

Seth T. St.Romaine, 51, Cummaquid, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 31, 2018, offense committed fined $100.

Michael P. Thornton, 32, Dedham, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, offense committed fined $100.

Chad M. Streeter, 47, Westminster, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 19, by default, fined $100.

John L. Karabin, 29, Mount Vernon, violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 31, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Lillyanna K. York, 18, Temple, marijuana under 21 years of age, offense committed, fined $350.

