Ryan T. Schmitt, 20, Worcester, Mass., marijuana, under 21 years of age on Dec. 8, 2018, offense committed fined $350.
Derek F. Mondville, 19, Casco, violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 29, 2018, offense committed fined $100.
Edward C. Bailey III, 24, Coventry, R.I., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 29, 2018, offense committed fined $100.
Jamie McCabe, 21, Farmington, enter or cause a projectile to enter place illegally on Nov. 22, 2018, dismissed.
Jared McCabe, 19, Farmington, enter or cause a projectile to enter place illegally on Nov. 22, 2018, dismissed.
Robert Ladd, 18, Farmington, placing camera or equipment on private property on Dec. 21, 2018, offense committed fined $150.
Patrick J. Dunn, 31, Columbia, Conn., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 31, 2018, by default, fined $100.
David A. Oakes, 36, Holden, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 31, 2018, by default, fined $100.
Johnathan W. Fabb, 47, Mattituck, N.Y., operating snowmobile on public road on Dec. 30, 2018, offense committed fined $100.
Michael R. LeClerc, 44, Troy, N.H., failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 30, 2018, by default, fined $100.
Ryan A. Simmons, 20, Friendship, failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 30, 2018, offense committed fined $100.
Nathan M. Emerson, 18, Friendship, failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 30, 2018, offense committed fined $100.
Tyler A. Emerson, 21, Friendship, failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 30, 2018, offense committed fined $100.
Milton M. Merchant, 34, Jonesport, failure to provide and display registration on Jan. 26, by default, fined $100.
Christopher P. Dwyer, 42, Lisbon, Conn., failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 31, 2018, offense committed fined $100.
Daniel Banville, 31, Wilton, violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 1, by default, fined $100.
Dennis R. Cataldo, 50, Lynnfield, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 29, 2018, offense committed fined $100.
Devin G. Plante, 24, Hudson, N.H., violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, offense committed fined $100.
Kevin Ogg, 37, McCutchenville, Ohio, violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, offense committed fined $100.
Seth T. St.Romaine, 51, Cummaquid, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 31, 2018, offense committed fined $100.
Michael P. Thornton, 32, Dedham, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 26, offense committed fined $100.
Chad M. Streeter, 47, Westminster, Mass., violating snowmobile noise level on Jan. 19, by default, fined $100.
John L. Karabin, 29, Mount Vernon, violating snowmobile noise level on Dec. 31, 2018, by default, fined $100.
Lillyanna K. York, 18, Temple, marijuana under 21 years of age, offense committed, fined $350.
