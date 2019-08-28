Nathan Blake, 31, Freeman Township, violating condition of release on June 3, dismissed.
Charles Reed, 39, Farmington, domestic violence assault on June 2, found guilty, fined $300.
Edward Carleton, 48, Farmington, domestic violence assault, priors, dismissed.
Toney Johnson, 31, Jay, assault, reckless conduct on June 5, first count dismissed, second count found guilty, fined $300.
Roger N. Smith, 53, Phillips, operating under the influence, prior, on June 7, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended three years.
James A. Beedy, 64, Phillips, two counts displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on April 6, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge dismissed.
Brandon D. Staples, 30, North Anson, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on March 8, fined $500.
Roger D. Dyer, 47, New Vineyard, violating condition of release on May 13, found guilty, fined $250.
Dakota Barry, 30, Farmington, operating under the influence (alcohol), failure to stop, remain, render aid with personal injury on Jan. 5, first charge found guilty, fined $750, sentenced to five days, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.
Keith P. Hutchinson, 56, Farmington, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on April 14, found guilty, fined $150.
Peter J. Childs, 60, Temple, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on April 15, found guilty, fined $150.
Amanda M. Lane, no date of birth listed in file, Jay, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on April 30, found guilty, fined $100.
Steven Mears, 31, Jay, theft by deception on April 6, found guilty, fined $150, restitution $130.69.
John R. Doak, 50, Wilton, failure to stop, provide information on April 16, found guilty, fined $300.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Crime
Julio Carrillo sentenced to 55 years for murdering 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy
-
Business
Aggressive Amazon tactic pushes you to consider its own brand before you click ‘buy’
-
Nation / World
Storm Dorian closing in on Puerto Rico with hurricane force winds
-
Crime
Brownfield man faces sexual assault charge
-
Nation / World
Queen Elizabeth approves Johnson’s bid to suspend British Parliament