Hurricane’s Cafe & Deli is closing, with its last day Aug. 31, according to its Facebook page. Hours until then are Wednesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attempts to reach Hurricane’s owners were unsuccessful. The note says that the eatery is going to “focus entirely on our wholesale soup business.”

Catering will remain active through October.

Looking to get a fix after Saturday? The soups will retail at Harbor Fish Market in Portland and Fisherman’s Catch in Darmariscotta, according to someone fielding the, “No! please don’t go!” comments on their page.

