LIVERMORE FALLS – Bernard L. Deshaies, 88, of Livermore Falls. “Bernie”, as we all knew him, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, due to a short bout with pancreatic cancer at his home with his family by his side.

Bernie graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1950 then University of Maine Orono in 1954. Following graduation from UMO, he married Jackie Dubrueil on June 6, 1954 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. They enjoyed 60 years together before her passing in 2014. Bernie was so proud that he got to serve in the U.S. Army as an officer in Georgia, Arkansas and Germany with his last assignment being the 2nd Armored Division, 67th Tank Battalion (Hell on Wheels).

Bernie was an Eagle Scout as a kid and later in life worked for Central Maine Power, J.C. Penney and ended his work career at International Paper Company as a supervisor in the store room. Jackie and Bernie lived in Livermore Falls most of their lives, but spent many happy days at their place in Florida, but their favorite place was the family camp on Pocasset Lake in Wayne and that is where the picture above was taken. Give Bernie 18 holes of golf and a day on the lake and he was a happy guy.

Bernie is survived by his daughter, Jill and her husband David as well as his son Danny and his wife Lori. He also has six grandchildren, Nicole, Megan, Josh, Jay, Matt and Melissa; and four great-grandchildren; also his brothers, Bob Deshaies and wife Merideth, Gerald Deshaies and wife Clair and sister, Pam Gagnon and husband Richard.

The “Bar and Grill” is officially closed but was always open for Dan and Jill’s friends who spent many nights playing pool and ping pong down cellar and were always welcomed by Bernie and Jackie.

The family would like to thank the caretakers and Androscoggin Home Hospice for their exceptional care and support during Bernie’s final days, as it made it so much easier for the family. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to

Franklin County Animal Shelter,

550 Industry Road,

Farmington, ME 04938

« Previous

Next »