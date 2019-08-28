Charges
Lewiston
- Abdifatah Alew, 20, of 9 Macadamia Lane, on charges of burglary and theft, 8:08 p.m. Tuesday, at 360 Grove St.
- Robert Donlin, 52, of 155 Lisbon St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, at that address.
- Melinda Landry. 27, of 43 Hamel St., on a warrant charging failure to pay fines, 3 a.m. Wednesday, at 516 Pleasant St.
- Joshua Barker, 39, of Smithfield, Utah, on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, on Old Greene Road.
- Donald Fisher, 52, of 183 Sunderland Drive, Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, at 1472 Lisbon St.
- Amanda Engelbert, 19, of 13 Middle St., Lisbon, on a charge of unlawful drug possession and violating conditions of release, 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, at 51 Spring St.
Auburn
- Michael Wakefield, 58, of 1376 Hotel Road, on a warrant charging a violation of bail, 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, at that address.
- Tricia Cyr, 45, of 46 Dunn St., on a charge of violating bail, 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Joline M, Colby, 66, of Poland, and Craig J. Deveau, 59, of Lewiston, collided at 10:29 a.m. Monday on the Turner Street roundabout. Deveau’s 2012 Mazda was towed. Damage to Colby’s 2012 Volvo was listed as minor.
- Vehicles driven by Benjamin G. Hodgkin, 19, of Leeds, and Shirley M. Crosley, of Danville, collided at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday on Center Street in front of McDonald’s. The 2004 Chevrolet, driven by Hodgkin and owned by James D. hodgkin, of Leeds, was towed. Damage to the 2017 Ford pickup, driven by Crosley and owned by Judith A. Lalumiere, of Danville, was listed as minor.
