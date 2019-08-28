LIVERMORE FALLS — The second annual Maine Paper Makers Celebration was held at the Maine Paper and Heritage Museum Saturday, August 24.

Museum president Greg Bizier said he hopes to expand the celebration a bit every year.

“The paper industry is a great part of this community,” said Bizier. “David Record, whose family was a big part of building industry in this area, spoke today. He is a great speaker and we will have him back.”

According to the museum’s Facebook page, the Record family built the first paper mill in the area and operated a wood pulp mill, saw mill and foundry. The building that houses the museum was once owned by the Record family.

On the museum’s side lawn Marty Marchetti was busy at a grill cooking for the barbecue lunch. Helping serve the meal were Esther Bizier and Sarah Judd.

Former Livermore Falls resident Sharon Moulton, now of Ocala, Florida and Diane Pelletier of Jay found a room indoors to enjoy their meal. Pelletier and Moulton are sisters-in-law. Pelletier and her husband Jack winter in Ocala.

This was Moulton’s first time attending the paper makers’ celebration.

“I enjoyed it, love the history of everything. David gave a very interesting talk. I grew up with the Records,” she said.

Pelletier said, “Jack and I both worked in the mill.”

Robert Jones of Livermore Falls took a closer look at the museum’s scaled model of a paper machine. Dan Patrie of Winslow created the model in 1979.

“I worked in the Otis and Androscoggin Mills, filled in down at the Livermore mill. I helped run the turbine generators in the electrical department,” he said.

Paper making demonstrations, tours of the museum and a large yard sale were also part of the celebration.

