LEBANON – A suspect charged with aggravated assault who allegedly told police they wouldn’t be able to find him was arrested without incident Wednesday when they located him in a car.

Sumner Knowles, 24, was wanted for allegedly strangling another man on Monday. When troopers from Maine State Police’s Alfred barracks arrived at the scene at 9:30 p.m. that night, Knowles had already left.

Police obtained a warrant charging aggravated assault.

Two days later, on Wednesday morning, Maine State Police troopers said they spoke to Knowles by phone.

“He advised the trooper that he was not going to turn himself in, and that police would not be able to find him,” police said in a social media posting.

Two and a half hours later, troopers located Knowles in a vehicle on Route 202 in Lebanon.

He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to York County Jail in Alfred, where bail was set at $2,000, police said.

If he does not post bail, Knowles is expected to make a first court appearance at Biddeford District Court by video from the jail on Friday.

