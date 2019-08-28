BEHEL — Telstar High School has announced its dean’s list and high honors students for the third trimester.
Dean’s List
Grade 12: McKinley Braley, Sarah Cannon, Alivia Chappie, Selina Creelman, Hannah Evans, Brooklin Gordon, Abby Harrington, Kaitlee Killam, Brad Lessard, Matthew Lavoie, Brooke Richardson, Victoria Skillin and Toby Walker.
Grade 11: Elizabeth Cowles, Kory Crockett-Harrington, Morgan Cropley, Alyssa Gagnon, Emma Kruse, Abigail Landry and Dakota Tuttle.
Grade 10: Lillian Botka, Madisyn Buck, Isabella Connors, Livia Doucette, Dylan Duclos, Lilyana Johanson, Dillan Smith, Adler Souther and Julius Woods.
Grade nine: Megan Cox, Nicole Cox, Darren Dodson, Nolan Fowles, Macie Hallett, Ava Hopps, Briar Huard, Leah Kimball, Andrew Leighton, Kyle Locklin, Tanner Martin and Ryleigh Richards.
High Honors
Grade 12: Payton Abbott, Alicia Barton, Ricco Call, Julia Cherkis, Emily Hanscom, Emalee Harrington, Michael Jones, Hannah Kokkola, Bethany Laird, Elizabeth McLeod, Gabriel Pasternak, Georgia Piawlock, Koley True and Sarahanne Wright.
Grade 11: Aneah Bartlett, Jaxen Call, Kaitlyn Colby, Emily Fraser, Evan LeConey, Kevin Lund-Briggs, Perry Morton, Calla Orino, Lusinda Rothwell and Grace Van Boskirk.
Grade 10: Max Kruse, Jewel Smith and Shelby Thorman.
Grade nine: Jordan Berry, Adeline Charette, Katelynn Evans, Bailey Fraser, Sophie Hanscom, Julia Head, Eleanor Hoff, Myles Lilly, Natasha Mason, Caleb Mitchell and Molly Pereira.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.