AUBURN — The River Comics present the Pizza with Friends Stand Up Comedy Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 84 Court Pizza in Auburn.

Weather permitting they will be outside on the deck with local stand up comedians Nate Bradford, Chris Fritz and member of the Portland Comedy Co-op, headliner Ali Simpson.

There is a $5 suggested donation per person, but the laughter is free.

Check out their web page at TheRiverComics.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: