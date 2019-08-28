AUBURN — The River Comics present the Pizza with Friends Stand Up Comedy Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 84 Court Pizza in Auburn.
Weather permitting they will be outside on the deck with local stand up comedians Nate Bradford, Chris Fritz and member of the Portland Comedy Co-op, headliner Ali Simpson.
There is a $5 suggested donation per person, but the laughter is free.
Check out their web page at TheRiverComics.com.
