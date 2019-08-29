BETHEL — The SAD 44 School Board Monday voted 8-6 to send a proposed $2.4 million new bus garage project to a district-wide referendum vote in November.

The decision followed much discussion, including concerns expressed by community businessmen Ron Savage and Dennis Doyon over the price tag of the project. The proposal favored by the board would see a new garage built on district land next to the Telstar complex.

In comments at the beginning of the meeting, Savage said that while he believed the current garage next to the treatment plant in Bethel needs to be replaced, he favored a less expensive option.

“Two million is a lot of money,” he said. He cited the district voters’ recent approval of a new cost-sharing formula among the four towns for paying school taxes – one which shifted some of Newry’s share on to the other three towns, in order to entice Newry to remain in SAD 44. The formula took effect this year.

The School Board considered three different options Monday. A larger garage on the Telstar site would have cost about $400,000 more than the smaller scale one that was eventually approved by directors. But Savage spoke in favor of the third option – renovating the old Chadbourne Tree Farms garage on Route 26 in Bethel.

That option was estimated by architect Stephanie Lull of SRL Architects to also cost about $2.4 million.

But Savage, a contractor himself, was skeptical of that projection.

“If we can’t pull that off for $1 million, I would be shocked,” he said.

(He noted that while the property is currently listed with his realty company, Mahoosuc Realty, he would waive any realtor commission if the district were to buy the property.)

Doyon echoed Savage’s concerns. A member of the Greenwood town budget committee, he noted how that town has scraped to save money. Adding a school project “would be a financial burden to the four towns,” he said. “There’s got to be a better way.”

Also attending the meeting but not speaking were the town managers of Bethel, Greenwood and Woodstock.

Details

The current garage was built in the 1920s, and a recent report by a structural engineer revealed it has failing masonry and the roof needs shoring up. Any snowfall this winter over a foot will need to be immediately removed, the report said. Supt. Dave Murphy said even if a new garage is approved in November, work will need to be done on the old one to keep it safe for the employees in the meantime.

Lull presented more information on the three proposals at the meeting. The larger project at the Telstar site would have included 11,500 square feet of space and three bus bays. The smaller Telstar one would have two bays in 9,500 square feet. The Chadbourne renovation would provide two bays with 9,200 square feet of renovation and 1,800 square feet of new construction.

The size of the current garage is 7,350 square feet.

Lull expressed concerns about the option of renovating the 45-year-old Chadbourne garage, noting there were many unknowns to consider – whether there might be underground hazardous materials, such as dumped fuel because it was a former commercial site, and whether it might need structural upgrades or repairs to the concrete slab. She also noted the property would have to be purchased (with $500,000 for that purpose included in the estimate) and new parking lots built.

With new construction, she said, there are “fewer surprises.” Lull said her firm had consulted with contractors from across Maine who have done such garage projects in order to come up with the estimates.

If the project were to be approved in November, it would provide an ideal timetable for getting bids out in the winter and starting construction in the spring, she said.

Murphy said the current garage would be put up for sale after a new one is in place, at an estimated asking price of $125,000 to $150,000.

Director Danny Whitney of Bethel, who voted against the cheaper Telstar option, said he would prefer to look at other alternatives.

He said he didn’t think district taxpayers could afford the current estimated costs. “I think we can do better,” he said.

Woodstock Director Marcel Polak had a different view. “I think time is of the essence,” he said, because of the state of the current garage.

The need for replacing the garage has been under discussion for more than 20 years, according to district officials.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: