LEWISTON — An eight-week 3-D paper sculpture art workshop led by artist Karen Brooks has opened at Museum L-A to 12 participants and will continue through October. The workshop will culminate in a celebration and exhibit of the 3-D paper sculpture art created by the participants. Admission to the celebration will be free and open to the public.

The free workshop was made possible through a grant program called Seeding Vitality Arts in Museums. The initiative was designed to support the development and expansion of successful creative aging programs. The goal is to inspire and enable older adults to learn, make and share the arts in ways that are novel, complex and socially engaging. Museum L-A will host another SVA free senior art program in spring 2020.

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex, 35 Canal St. Entrance to the museum parking lot is on Chestnut Street. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 207-333-3881.

