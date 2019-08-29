ANDOVER — The students of Andover Elementary School recently completed a four-week Summer Exploration program. The program was nature based and run by teachers Andrea M. Angotti and Michele Richardson. Students enjoyed cooking, crafts, making fairy houses, kites, water fun, science experiments, math, literacy, and gardening, and weekly trips to the Andover public library. Students also wrote a puppet show, “Alien Invasion Gone Wrong” and they made their puppets and performed for an audience of parents, staff, and community members, all while having loads of fun learning.

They also enjoyed presentations by the Cooperative Extension with Rebecca Mosley, and modeling a bee and conducting a bee challenge. They also had a kite demonstration and decoration by Dena Dyke-Littlehale with an Alice in Wonderland theme. Duayne Jodrey and Cindy Snell, two other support staff members, also contributed to the success of the program. There was positive feedback from parents as well as community members.

Img. 5240- Wesley Costa, Wyatt Sharkey

Img. 5607- Noah Indermuehle

Img. 5210- Noah Indermuehle. Molly Cole, Hauna Fitzmorris, Dani Luce, Hauna Fiztmorris, Caylee Bedard, Wyatt Sharkey, Adalyn Swasey, Lexi Indermuehle, Avery Swasey, Lilah Sharkey, Wesley Costa, Ava Emery, Hanna Sue Stetson, Anikyn York, Gabriel Casey, Sawyer Emery.

Img 5152- At public library L-R- Grace Owings (on floor), Lauren Benson (purple shirt). Noah Indermuehle ( Under armor shirt), Anikyn York, Matayiah Zitoli

Img 5036- L-R- Zoie Pelletier (on floor), Dani Luce, Adalyn Swasey

Img. 5167- Front sitting- L-R- Matayiah Zitoli, Lauren Benson, Adalyn Swasey, second row sitting- Zoie Pelletier, Avery Swasey, and sitting behind them Noah Indermuehle. Left standing in blue Sawyer Emery, Anikyn York (#22), far right purple shirt Grace Owings, Lexi Indermuehle ( black shirt), L- Lilah Sharkey, Wyatt Sharkey, Wesley Costa, back row- Hauna Fitzmorris, Hanna Sue Stetson, Dani Luce, Ava Emery

Img. 5003 left to right- Wesley Costa, Lilah Sharkey, Sawyer Emery, and Wyatt Sharkey

mg 5023 L-R- Zoie Pelletier, Hauna Fitzmorris

