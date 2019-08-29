ANDOVER — The students of Andover Elementary School recently completed a four-week Summer Exploration program. The program was nature based and run by teachers Andrea M. Angotti and Michele Richardson. Students enjoyed cooking, crafts, making fairy houses, kites, water fun, science experiments, math, literacy, and gardening, and weekly trips to the Andover public library. Students also wrote a puppet show, “Alien Invasion Gone Wrong” and they made their puppets and performed for an audience of parents, staff, and community members, all while having loads of fun learning.

They also enjoyed presentations by the Cooperative Extension with Rebecca Mosley, and modeling a bee and conducting a bee challenge. They also had a kite demonstration and decoration by Dena Dyke-Littlehale with an Alice in Wonderland theme. Duayne Jodrey and Cindy Snell, two other support staff members, also contributed to the success of the program. There was positive feedback from parents as well as community members.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: