BETHEL — “Hailey was my friend. I want to help other kids who are just like Hailey,” said 7-year-old Helen Demaio.

Helen recently joined a local sewing group that has been working on Wednesdays for the past year creating “Hugs” – warm, cozy shawls – for cancer and kidney dialysis patients who often feel chilled during their treatment periods.

Helen was a friend of Hailey Steward, who passed away two years ago at age 10 after a long battle with leukemia.

The Bethel group is led by Donna Gillis, who started work on the effort when two occurrences coincided last September – a large donation of fabric that she received from a fellow quilter, and a request for help from Jo Ann Korhonen to the Cross Country Quilters’ Guild, of which both Gillis and Korhonen are members.

Helen was at a recent gathering of the group at the Bethel Historical Society, attending with her mom, Ellen.

Ellen said Helen had gotten her own sewing machine three weeks earlier, and was making great progress in learning how to make the pieces for the Hugs. On that day she was ironing fabric and getting more sewing advice from Melinda Remington, another participant, who explained her interest in the work.

“I knew Donna was doing this, and I wanted to help people affected by cancer,” said Remington. “I know they get cold. It’s a way for the community to show support for them.”

Ellen said the group recently delivered eleven Hugs to the Cancer Resource Center in Norway, and 13 more were given to Tabitha Steward, Hailey’s mom, to bring to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland.

“We like to think every hug is a hug from us,” said Gillis. “Every one that is made is unique in color and pattern.”

The group has also donated quilts to other causes, including women’s shelters, the veterans’ program Cabin in the Woods, and “fire quilts” for victims of house fires, Gillis said.

Other members of the group include Michelle Conroy and Beth Hodges.

Editor’s Note: On Aug. 31 starting at 9 a.m. an annual “Maine Go Gold” event will take place on the Bethel Common, supported by and in memory of Hailey Steward. There will be a parade and a variety of activities on the common. The goal of the “Team Hailey Hugs” effort is to bring awareness to childhood cancer and provide financial assistance to families for medical bills and other expenses.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: