BOLSTERS MILLS — The September Sermon Series will be based on Adam Hamilton’s book Simon Peter “Flawed but Faithful Disciple” The series will end on October 6.

In October the sermon series will be based on the lectionary. In November the series will be based on Diana Bulter Bass book “Grateful” The Transformative Power of Giving Thanks. Through Advent will be the “The Redemption of Scrooge” a book by Matt Rawle.

Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church in Harrison is a “Harbor Church” along with Calvary United Methodist Church in Lewiston sharing each other’s resources. The spiritual leadership of the Bolsters Mills UMC is led by the Reverend Annie Baker-Streevy along with the Laity.

The worship service is at 9:45 am with fellowship of refreshments immediately following. All are welcome to come join us.

Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church is located on the Bolsters Mills Road in Harrison. The church is accessible. For more information feel free to email the Rev. Annie Baker-Streevy at [email protected]

