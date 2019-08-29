FARMINGTON — The Farmington Baptist Church serves free fellowship luncheons at noon on the third Sunday of the month at 194 Whittier Road.

The meal is open to the public. For more information, contact [email protected], 207-779-0731 or farmingtonbaptist.net.

—

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St.

All are welcome. Contact the church office at 207-743-2290 for more information.

—

PARIS— AMVETS Post 777 will hold its monthly supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the post, Church Street in South Paris.

The menu this month will include a Spaghetti Bar with choice of pasta, sauces, garlic bread, tossed salad and an array of beverages. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

For more information, call 207-595-7324.

—

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm St.

—

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus is offering a dining site designed to cater to the Somali community in the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center at 208 Bates St.

The public is invited to attend lunches presented there at 11:30 a.m. Mondays (except holidays).

Cost is $3.

—

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches will serve the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the First Universalist Church, 479 Main St.

Anyone can eat a nutritious, no questions asked.

—

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the Community Goodwill Potluck Supper that is served at 6 p.m. the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall.

The meal is free.

For more information, call 207-388-2510.

—

POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St.

Cost is free. For more information, call 207-998-4779.

