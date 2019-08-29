NO. BRIDGTON — If you love to sing and want to make a joyful noise with fellow choral music lovers please join the members of the Lake Region Community Chorus for our Winter Session. This exciting singing group is made up of about 55 members from 14 surrounding towns in the Lake. We are looking forward to starting our 13th session of rehearsing and performing. Our first rehearsal will be on Monday, September 9, in the Twitchell Chapel at the Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton.

The LRCC conducting team is made up of Jan Jukkola, Susan Stockwell and Dan Allen. Carolyn Stanhope and Sara-Sue Schreiber will accompany the chorus. We welcome Altos, Tenors and Basses but we especially need Sopranos to balance out our sound. Auditions are not required. Our programs are made up of a variety of pieces from many musical genres and styles. There is something for everyone and we want to make sure our singers and audiences have a very enjoyable time at rehearsals and performances.

Our rehearsals are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday evenings. Registration begins at 6 p.m. on September 9, and there is a $25 registration fee that helps cover the cost of the music. We will also register members on September 16. There is a two week trial period if needed.

Our concerts are scheduled for Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 8, at 3 p.m.

Contact Jan Jukkola for more information at [email protected] or 647-2584.

