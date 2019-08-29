PARIS — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting free workshops entitled Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• Paris UMA Center, 232 Main Street, Monday, September 23, at 10 and 11:30 a.m.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit us on the web at: http://meoc.maine.edu MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a college education. MEOC, which is housed at the University of Maine, provides assistance to adults living in Maine and helps them go to whichever college or university they choose.

Services Provided: All MEOC services are free.

* GED/SAT Preparation

* College Planning

* Referrals/Advocacy

* Career Advising

* Financial Aid Advising

* College Admissions Process

* Application Fee Waivers for Qualified Adults

