NORWAY — Fare Share Food Cooperative is proud to announce its participation in an exciting new program that will help SNAP/EBT shoppers stretch their food budgets while supporting local farmers and producers.

Here’s how it works at Fare Share: If you spend $5 in SNAP on local fruits and vegetables, you receive $5 in Maine Harvest Bucks. These vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers. The federal program increases the value of federal nutrition assistance dollars when they are spent at Fare Share. Participants can double their purchases and get healthy, local fruits and vegetables at no extra cost while helping local farmers grow their businesses.

“One of our goals as a community-owned organization is to provide access to affordable local and organic food. This allows us to do just that. It is a wonderful program that we are proud to be part of,” says Emmy Andersson, Fare Share General Manager.

The program went into effect on June 1, 2019. Fare Share is a consumer cooperative owned by more than 600 Member-Owners. Everyone is welcome to join. FMI go to www.faresharecoop.org or stop into the store at 445 Main Street in Norway.

