SOUTH PARIS —Need to order your fall bulbs? Want to try a new Amaryllis this winter? Interested in supporting McLaughlin Garden and Homestead? You can do it ALL with Brent and Becky’s BLOOMIN’ BUCKS program. It’s really easy, just follow these three steps:

Follow this link to the BLOOMIN’ BUCKS webpage: www.bloominbucks.com Select (or start typing) McLaughlin Garden and Homestead and click “GO” Start shopping for bulbs!!!

By buying your bulbs this way McLaughlin G&H earns a donation 25% of all your sales. You can get a great price on bulbs, and support all the work we do here at McLaughlin at the same time!

If you have questions or would like to RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 207-743-8820

« Previous

Next »

filed under: