SOUTH PARIS —Need to order your fall bulbs? Want to try a new Amaryllis this winter? Interested in supporting McLaughlin Garden and Homestead? You can do it ALL with Brent and Becky’s BLOOMIN’ BUCKS program. It’s really easy, just follow these three steps:
- Follow this link to the BLOOMIN’ BUCKS webpage: www.bloominbucks.com
- Select (or start typing) McLaughlin Garden and Homestead and click “GO”
- Start shopping for bulbs!!!
By buying your bulbs this way McLaughlin G&H earns a donation 25% of all your sales. You can get a great price on bulbs, and support all the work we do here at McLaughlin at the same time!
If you have questions or would like to RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 207-743-8820
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
Jazz returns to Brick Church
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Shirley (Blaisdell) Maxwell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Reta Ann Turner
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Norman J. Peters
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anita J. Michaud