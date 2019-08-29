Who can resist gooey melted Parmesan and tomato sauce? It’s a good-for-you pizza with eggplant as the “crust” and this is baked so this is healthier than the traditional fried eggplant Parmesan.

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant, sliced into 1/4-inch thick rounds

1 1/2 cups panko bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon EACH dried oregano, parsley and garlic powder

1.5 TBSP Freshly and finely grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp kosher salt

2 eggs, beaten and 1 teaspoon water

1 25 oz jar of tomato sauce

2 cups grated mozzarella

Fresh basil leaves, chopped for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Cover two baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. In a shallow bowl, beat the eggs and 1 teaspoon of water. Set aside. In another shallow bowl, mix the panko bread crumbs, oregano, parsley and garlic powder, freshly grated Parmesan, and kosher salt. Line up your bowls for an assembly line with your sliced eggplant, egg wash, crumb mixture, and parchment-covered baking sheets. One at a time, dip your eggplant rounds into the egg wash, dredge them into the crumb mixture, then place them onto a baking sheet. Repeat this step for each eggplant round. When done, bake the eggplant rounds for 20-25 minutes or until golden crisp, flipping them over halfway through. When done, remove them from the oven.

Add a heaping TBSP of tomato sauce over each round, and then sprinkle some shredded mozzarella cheese over top. Bake for another 5-10 minutes, or until the cheese starts to bubble and turns lightly golden. When done, remove from the oven. Garnish with fresh basil and serve with your favorite pasta!

