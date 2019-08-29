DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there a place in Wilton to help folks sign up for health insurance?

— Dan, Rumford

ANSWER: Western Maine Community Action’s Navigator Program can help you. They also collaborate with community partners to facilitate the provision of services to clients with different needs and abilities. Contact the office at 1- 855-806-7333. They are at 20A Church St. in East Wilton.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am seeking a used working 12 Bass or 120 Bass Piano Accordion with case and straps in good condition and somewhat lightweight for my aunt. She played this instrument as a teenager and wants to play once again. I’m hoping someone in Sun Spots Land has one they would like to send to a good home. Please contact me at 966-1996.

— Jesse, Minot

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I like history, and American History the best. I just finished an old book written by Margaret Lee Runback titled “Hope of Earth.” I learned so much from it, but what can you tell me about the author? It seems to me she was very involved in religion, for our God is mentioned often. The story starts after the Revolutionary War and continues through World War II. I’d also like to know how old the book is because it mentions Woman’s Home Companion. I lived in Berlin, Germany and I just like to know about United States history. Thank you kindly and God bless.

— Heidi, Dryden

ANSWER: Heidi, I think it’s wonderful that you are learning about American history. “Hope of Earth,” Margaret’s most popular book, was written in 1947 and tells the story of the Phelps family of Philadelphia, including its history as the Midwest frontier is settled.

The author, first published at the age of 13, was born in 1905 in Des Moines, Iowa. In her short life (she died in 1956), she wrote 16 books. One of her most famous quotes and a favorite of mine is “Happiness is not a state to arrive at, but a manner of traveling.”

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You are always so helpful. I haven’t been to a harness race for years, but I really used to enjoy the sport. I believe Lewiston Raceway closed in 1990 after having its final races in 1989. What year did Gorham Raceway close and when did they have their final races?

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: According to articles I read in the Jan. 11, 2018 issue of The Gorham Times and in the June 6 edition of The American Journal, the raceway was closed in 1968 after the last races were held in the late 1960s. In 2018, Moody’s Collision Centers purchased the 62-acre former park and raceway.

This past June, the Gorham Planning Board approved the plans for Harvey Performance Co. to build a large tool-making plant at the site.

If you’re still hankering to view some harness racing, you can go to Bangor or Scarborough Downs. You can also get yourself to one of the agricultural fairs in Cumberland, Farmington, Fryeburg, Oxford, Presque Isle, Skowhegan, Topsham, Union or Windsor. For dates and more information, there is a listing at horseracing-tracks.com.

