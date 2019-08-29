LEWISTON — Jennifer Hogan, president/CEO at Community Credit Union, has been recognized by Credit Union Magazine as one of the 2019 Credit Union Rock Stars.

She is being recognized for her commitments to the credit union industry, her community and, most importantly, developing and fostering a fun and authentic culture at Community Credit Union.

All of the winners were nominated by their colleagues and selected by the editorial staff of Credit Union Magazine. This year, 50 professionals representing 30 states were named as one of this year’s Credit Union Rock Stars. Hogan and the other winners will be featured in Credit Union Magazine’s Fall issue.

