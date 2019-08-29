American Legion Ring McKeen Post 151 and American Legion Auxiliary Ring McKeen Unit 151 recently donated several backpacks and school supplies to the Agnes Gray School in West Paris. These were donated as part of the program Children and Youth. Many area children are in need of the backpacks and the school always is in need of supplies. From left, Linda Jack, Secretary Unit 151, Randy Jack, Chaplain Post 151. Beth Clarke, Principal of Agnes Gray Elementary School, Dorene Wilbur, President Unit 151, Harold Wilbur, Vice Commander Post 151.

 

 

Democrat Community
