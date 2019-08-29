100 years ago: 1919

One of the brightest boys in Lewiston is Edward Boulette of 10 Winter St. He is only 15, but he has one of the finest gardens in the city. Last spring he planted one-and-one-half bushels of potatoes and has carefully sprayed and hoed them. They are now very “thrifty,” and it is estimated that the yield will be not less than 36 bushels, which will last the family thru the winter. In addition to these, he has a fine garden with beans, peas, cucumbers, tomatoes, beets and carrots and these are all thrifty, too. Sixty hens of the barred rock variety are on the land, and for these Edward has raised not less than 100 huge sunflowers. He tells the Journal that these seeds are finest for laying hens.

50 years ago: 1969

The public hearing on the location of the Third Bridge is slated for Lewiston on Sept. 17. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Lewiston High School auditorium and will be an opportunity for the general public to speak its mind on the subject. Thus far a bridge committee has recommended the bridge to be located along the so-called arterial route. The final decision is up to the State Highway Commission which will meet with the officials of Lewiston and Auburn after the public hearing. SHC representatives will be at the public hearing.

25 years ago: 1994

The Auburn-Lewiston Christian Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting Sept. 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Martindale Country Club on Beech Hill Road. “Railroad Ties,” the theme for the evening, will feature Gail and Paul Rea from the Freight Station in Auburn. Forest Perkins of Hebron will entertain with ”Whistle Stop Music.” The guest speaker will be Bruce Pelisster of Brockton, Mass., whose topic is “Keep Us on the Right Track.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: