GARDINER — Maine Event Comedy presents NBC Last Comic Standing contestant Dan Crohn at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 21. The 7:30 p.m. show will also feature Jonathan Tillson, Chris Kinback and Kathleen DeMarle.

Crohn’s interest in stand-up comedy began as a child after hearing his father’s Henny Youngman records. Much of his is material stems from interactions with family, friends and his years as a fourth-grade teacher.

The Boston comic has worked with national headliners Marc Maron, Sebastian Maniscalco and Greg Giraldo, and released his debut album, “It’s Enough Already,” in 2016. Crohn performed on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live in New York City and has entertained at Boston’s Wilbur Theater, the Los Angeles Improv and Reno’s Catch a Rising Star. He was a Boston Comedy Festival finalist and a guest on the top-ranked WTF podcast.

Tillson grew up just outside of Beantown where he quickly developed an aversion to social norms and mainstream traditions. He tackles topics from the mundane to the absurd with dark twists and aloof charm. He’s performed at Laugh Boston, the Orpheum Theater and Comix at Mohegan Sun, and has worked with national headliners, including Nick Dipaolo and Bobcat Goldthwait.

South Boston’s Kinback uses dry wit and a deadpan delivery to make you laugh at subjects you never thought possible. He produces Comedy Night at Sixth Gear and regularly performs at Laugh Boston and Nick’s Comedy Stop.

Boston’s DeMarle shares tales of living with a one-eyed dog and the woes of being taller than the average American man. She’s performed in the Cleveland, Boston and Charm City (Baltimore) comedy festivals.

Johnson Hall is at 280 Water St. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors when bought in advance; and $19 for adults, $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show. Tickets may be purchased at johnsonhall.org or by calling the office from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. The show is for ages 21-plus and will contain adult language and content.

For more information, call 207-582-7144.

