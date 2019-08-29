AUBURN — Tea & Lobster Productions will host a two-day technology conference called Techationland, Sept. 4 and 5 at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch, focused on enhancing infrastructure and cutting-edge technology.

Organizer Ben Santos said they wanted to create a conference that asked professionals what tech startups would need to call Lewiston-Auburn home.

When it comes to infrastructure, “which enhancements should the area be making?” he said. “The idea is to say, when you’re scoping out a city to set up shop in, what are you looking for to exist?”

For instance, Santos said, would a startup be more attracted to one of the soon-to-be-redeveloped mills downtown if there were a bike service there for employees to rent and ride at lunchtime.

“We say we’re business-friendly, how do we promote we really are?” he said. “How do we become tech-business super-friendly?”

The event speakers include: Rebecca Conrad, former president of the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, who has newly opened RSC Consulting; Justin Hafner, CEO of KinoTek, a Portland-based software startup; Erina White and Trevor Stricker of Mightier, a Boston company making bio-responsive video games; and Dr. Rafael Grossmann, who in 2013 became the first doctor to use Google Glass during surgery, live-broadcasting the event.

Planned panel topics include social media and financing, the latter of which includes the city of Lewiston and Community Concepts Finance Corp.

Santos said he’s hoping for 100 to 150 people. Tickets to both days cost $40 with half-off discounts for college students.

