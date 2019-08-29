PARIS — Saturday, August 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day. On this day, communities across the country remember the lives lost to substance use. Some may say that the opioid epidemic is receiving more attention and that we’re starting to see big improvements, but the issue is still incredibly serious and claiming many lives. With increased access to the life-saving medication Narcan, people who use heroin or opioids are at less risk of experiencing a fatal overdose.

Maine’s new governing administration has enacted important changes for the ongoing fight against substance use disorder with the creation of an Opioid Response Task Force, increased accessibility treatment options like Medicated Assisted Treatment, increased access to harm-reduction medications like Narcan or Naloxone, and plans to change policies in the way substance use is addressed as a treatable illness. As we move forward with the fight against opioids, it’s important to understand that we’re not only doing this work to support those who are currently fighting addiction, as well as those on the road to recovery, but for those we’ve lost too.

While Overdose Awareness Day is a time to remember those we lost, the month of September is a time for not only remembrance but celebrating those who are in recovery as September is National Recovery Month. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has been sponsoring National Recovery Month for the last 30 years. The theme for this year is “Join the Voices of Recovery: Together We Are Stronger.” Think about that for a minute, and how true this statement is: Together We Are Stronger! Although Oxford County is a vast, rural county the communities that lie amongst the foothills of Western Maine are strong, with a strong community spirit. This is the key to supporting those in Recovery, that we recover as a community not just as individuals. Substance use disorder does not discriminate. This is why it’s important now more than ever to change the way we look at addiction, because it really does take a village to create a healthy community and we’re all in this together.

So, how can you become involved in this work and better support the recovery community? The Western Maine Addiction Recovery Initiative (WMARI) is a group open to those who’d like to change the perception of substance use disorder in Oxford County, reducing the stigma that surrounds this disease and spreading the message of hope through education and advocacy. WMARI organizes events like the Annual Recovery Rally. The Fourth Annual Recovery Rally is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at Longley Square at 413 Main St. in Norway, where we will gather for a march. Signs to carry during the march will be provided and free t-shirts will be available on a first-come, first served basis.

At 11:30, we will begin our march to Moore Park in South Paris where there will be free food, music, and speaker who will share their stories. Police escorts will accompany us on the march to keep everyone safe. If you are unable to join the march, feel free to join us at Moore Park at 12:30 p.m. The speakers will be sharing personal stories about how their lives have been impacted by addiction, loss, and recovery. After the speakers, we will play lawn games and visit with one another as we celebrate recovery. In an effort to support people from across Oxford county to join us, transportation will be provided from Fryeburg and Mexico. For more info, visit WMARI’s website at www.wmari.org or contact [email protected]

We hope you will join us at this year’s rally because, “Together We Are Stronger!”

