Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Workshop Meeting
September 5, 2019 at 9 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 District Attorney’s Report
• Discuss Early/Late Arrivals
9:30 Sheriff’s Report
• Discuss Hiring Two New Deputies
• Discuss Destruction/Disposal of Old Laptops/Equipment
• Review School Resource Officer Contracts
10:00 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Authorize Hiring of Full-Time RCC Dispatcher
• Discuss Open Maintenance/Custodial Position
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
11:00 Review Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature
• July 16
• August 2
• August 20
11:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Discuss Use of Deeds West Property
• Administrative Updates
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
2019 Regular Meeting Schedule
Commissioners Meeting September 17 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting October 15 9 a.m. Courthouse
2019 Budget Hearing October 15 6 p.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting November 19 9 a.m. Courthouse
2019 Budget Work Session November 19 6 p.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting December 17 9 a.m. Courthouse
