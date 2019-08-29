Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Workshop Meeting

September 5, 2019 at 9 a.m.

26 Western Avenue, Paris

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 District Attorney’s Report

• Discuss Early/Late Arrivals

9:30 Sheriff’s Report

• Discuss Hiring Two New Deputies

• Discuss Destruction/Disposal of Old Laptops/Equipment

• Review School Resource Officer Contracts

10:00 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Authorize Hiring of Full-Time RCC Dispatcher

• Discuss Open Maintenance/Custodial Position

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

11:00 Review Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature

• July 16

• August 2

• August 20

11:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Discuss Use of Deeds West Property

• Administrative Updates

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

2019 Regular Meeting Schedule

Commissioners Meeting September 17 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting October 15 9 a.m. Courthouse

2019 Budget Hearing October 15 6 p.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting November 19 9 a.m. Courthouse

2019 Budget Work Session November 19 6 p.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting December 17 9 a.m. Courthouse

