To the Editor:

What a relief it is to hear about campaigns that take aim at price gouging by pharmaceutical companies! It is a long-standing problem that just seems to be getting worse. Many Mainers find it very difficult to afford the medications they need. Their treatment is absolutely necessary to keep them alive but the price of Rx drugs just keeps climbing and climbing. People are scared that soon they won’t be able to afford their medications and will have to start cutting things out like heat, food or home repairs. It’s terrifying to get to a point where the medicines you need to keep your family safe become out of reach.

This is particularly true since our drug prices are the highest in the world here in the U.S. Wasn’t this supposed to be the land of plenty and privilege? Regular people need help. We are tired of drug companies raising prices when these same drugs can be bought for less already in other countries. This is contrary to the American way of doing business that has always focused on a competitive marketplace that creates fair prices for consumers.

It’s time we all make a strong appeal to our Members of Congress to put an end to this painful situation. If you want our support, stop talking and take action. Get some sensible solutions on the table for this impossible situation. It’s inhuman when someone is suffering, and something that can help is out there, and you can’t get it for them. It feels cruel.

Rosalyn Fisher

Bangor

