FARMINGTON — Robert L. Berry III of Jay has been named to the Franklin Savings Bank board of directors.

He succeeds Michael Luciano of Jay who retired this summer.

Berry is the owner, CEO and principal engineer of Main-Land Development Consultants Inc., in Livermore Falls. In 2014, Berry joined the Franklin Savings Bank board of corporators, which serves as representatives of depositors at the bank’s annual meeting.

He is a member and past chairman of the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce Executive Board; founder and former organizer of the Spruce Mountain Sled-In and Winter Festival; vice chairman of the Greater Franklin Development Corp. board of directors; member of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce board of directors and founder of the Tri-Chamber Committee; member of the Mt. Blue TV board of directors; member of the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce; and member of the Bethel Area Business Association.

He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and teaches seminars on erosion and sediment control, map and drawing basics, leadership principles, project management and practical finances for small businesses.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: