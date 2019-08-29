35. Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center

www.maineaudubon/scarboroughmarsh.org | Google Map

The beauty here is not just for the eyes – there’s also a healthy dose for the ears as the tide ebbs, birds call and marsh grass flutters in the breeze. Try a nature trail, rent a canoe or kayak or put your own in to paddle the maze of waterways that make up the 3,100-acre estuary. Whether the sun is glistening on the ripples of high tide or the footprints of egrets and herons are displayed in the mud of low tide, there’s plenty explore.
Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles