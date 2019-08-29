NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces its September calendar of events.

Yoga Warriors at Posabilities returns as a weekly Wednesday activity and monthly sessions of Self-Reiki and Self-Reflexology at the Center are scheduled. The CRCofWM also looks forward to bringing back by popular demand, Beginner Ukulele on Friday, September 27. Save the date of Saturday, September 21 for their Wellness Fair at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St., Norway. Providers of a variety of modalities such as Reiki, Reflexology, Yoga and more will be available for those impacted by cancer and caregivers to experience a free session. For more information check their calendar on their website www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3:00-6:00pm and Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Two Survivorship Programs are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming Passes are available through the CRCWM partnership with the Hampton Inn located at 151 Main St., Oxford. This pass is for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool for cancer survivors who have been out of treatment for 6 months and up to five years. Their caregiver is also eligible to receive a month of swimming as well. Survivors and caregivers interested in receiving a pass for swimming should stop in at the Center located at 199 Main St., Norway or call 890-0329 for more information.

The Caring Coupon Program is for cancer patients currently in treatment and up to 6 months after finishing treatment. Survivors may receive 4 coupons, their caregiver may receive 2 coupons, which they use for their choice of sessions of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved Wellness providers. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. For more information on Caring Coupons stop in at the Center located at 199 Main St., Norway or call 890-0329 for more information.

Wellness Fair Saturday, September 21 10:00am–2:00pm at Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St., Norway. Providers of a variety modalities such as Reiki, Reflexology, Yoga and more will be available to provide a free mini-session of their practice to those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. For more information call 890-0329.

Beginner Ukulele Friday, September 27 at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway Would you like to play the Ukulele? Diane Morton and friends are coming to share the fun of playing the ukulele. Bring your own ukulele if you have one or borrow one of ours. Singing is optional but makes it more fun.

Women’s Cancer Support Group Tuesday, September 3 12:00–1:30pm at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Jeanne at 744-6173 for more information

Men’s Rally Group Thursday, September 19 4:00-5:30pm at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who are also impacted by cancer. Nel will offer a chair massage to those interested. Please call 890-0329 for more information.

Chair Yoga Mondays and Wednesdays each week, 10:00-11:00 at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Participation in this class is supported by the CRCofWM for cancer survivors and caregivers, please arrive a little early to register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors Wednesdays, September 4, 11,18 and 25 3:00-4:00 at Posabilities, 15 Tannery Street, Norway This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore exercise class Thursdays, September 5, 12,19, and 26 9:00-10:00 at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main Street, Norway In this exercise class, the focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Participants are encouraged to work within their ability to safely obtain their desired goals which could include improving energy and the ability to move easier while carrying out daily tasks and enjoying life. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Drum Circle two sessions on Saturday, September 7 Beginners from 10:00am–12:00, Advanced 1:00-3:00pm at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. So. Paris All Drums are welcome! Bring a friend or caregiver, drums are available to borrow. At noon there will be a Pot Luck Lunch, bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share Saturday, September 14 10:00am-2:00pm at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. So. Paris Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and selfcare. Massage, Reflexology and Polarity will also be available. There will be a Potluck lunch at Noon, bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology Friday, September 13 9:30-10:30am at the Center, 199 Main Street, Norway Want to learn about Reflexology? Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Reiki & Self-Reiki Tuesday, September 24 1:30-3:00pm at the Center, 199 Main Street, Norway Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how Reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up Tuesday, September 3 2:00-3:30pm at the Center, 199 Main Street, Norway Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

Crafting For Fun Tuesdays, September 10 and 24 3:00-5:00pm at the Center 199 Main Street, Norway Do you enjoy crafting? Stop in to see what the project for the afternoon will be. Materials are provided.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St, Norway in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. Hours are: Tuesdays 3:00-6:00pm, Thursdays and Fridays 9:00am to 3:00pm. They offer a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

