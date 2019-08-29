NORWAY — A “So You Think You Can Bob?” contest will be featured Thursday, August 29, at the Longley Square Summer Performance Series.

Creative Norway is proud to announce the 2nd Annual “So You Think You Can Bob?” contest featuring seven musicians vying for a $100 prize awarded to the best Bob Dylan impression.

Interested performers should email [email protected] and include a photo and your song choice. Local celebrity judges will pick the winner and the event will be hosted by “Bob Dylan” himself.

Bring your family and friends to this unique event. It’s all part of the Longley Square Summer Performance Series. Funding for this project comes through Oxford Federal Credit Union with additional media support from WOXO.

Please contact [email protected] for more information/questions. https://www.facebook.com/events/2073439272965769/

