34. Timber Point Trail, Biddeford
www.fws.org/RachelCarson | Google Map
Part of the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge, the Timber Point Trail winds 1.4 miles between the Little River and Curtis Cove, giving visitors alternating views of salt marsh, forest, mudflats and the rocky Atlantic coast. Bring binoculars to get a closer look at the migratory birds – and the views. For a different perspective, take a paddle between the point and Timber Island, just offshore.
Carl D. Walsh/Staff Photographer
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Four Mechanic Falls town councilors up for public recall vote next month
-
Nation / World
Hurricane Dorian picks up steam, menaces Florida
-
Nation / World
‘This ain’t your mother’s marijuana,” surgeon general says
-
Nation / World
Inspector general finds Comey violated FBI policies
-
Nation / World
Is President Trump falling out of love with Fox News?