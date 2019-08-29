NORWAY — The MaineHealth Diabetes Program is hosting a focus group to gather feedback and ideas for improving the way we teach people about diabetes. Anyone who has Type 2 Diabetes is invited to participate. To thank participants for their time, refreshments and a $50 gift card will be offered to all.

This Focus Group will meet Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in the Harper Conference Center in the Ripley Medical Office Building (193 Main Street, Norway). Registration is required for this event. To Register Visit: MHFocusGroups.CourseStorm.com or Call: 207-781-1732. Stephens Memorial Hospital is committed to providing health care services and education to the communities we serve. We are part of the MaineHealth family, Maine's largest integrated health system of leading high-quality providers and other healthcare organizations, working together to make our communities the healthiest in America.

