PARIS — University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County will hold a meeting for wild blueberry growers, Tuesday Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. – Noon. at 47 Cook Rd., Otisfield, Maine.

At this meeting for commercial wild blueberry growers, Lily Calderwood, Extension Wild Blueberry Specialist, will discuss pest identification and IPM (integrated pest management) techniques as well as berry quality, value-added markets and more. Growers will have a chance to network and light refreshments will be provided. The meeting is open to anyone involved in or considering commercial wild blueberry production. Please come prepared to walk on rough terrain. 1 Pesticide Recertification Credit available.

Please RSVP by calling 743-6329 or emailing [email protected]. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 743-6329; [email protected].

